BROKEN RIMS, BROKEN DREAMS: Is Liberia Basketball Falling Apart?

From damaged facilities to growing calls for accountability, frustration is mounting over the state of the Liberia Basketball Association.

MONROVIA, LIBERIA – What should have been another thrilling night of basketball turned into a symbol of the deeper problems facing Liberian basketball.

A packed crowd gathered to watch the clash between Oilers and Spartacus, but excitement quickly turned into disappointment when one of the basketball rims broke during the game, forcing officials to suspend play while emergency repairs were carried out. For many fans, players, and coaches, it was more than just a broken rim—it was another reminder of years of neglect within the Liberia Basketball Association (LBA).

For years, basketball has remained one of Liberia’s most exciting and widely supported sports, attracting passionate fans and producing talented athletes with dreams of reaching the international stage. Yet behind the excitement lies a growing list of concerns about the league’s administration, infrastructure, and long-term development.

Interviews conducted with several players reveal a common frustration: the lack of quality facilities, limited opportunities for player development, and an environment that does little to prepare athletes for professional basketball abroad.

The condition of the nation’s primary basketball gym has become one of the biggest talking points. The same facility hosts national league matches, daily team training sessions, ministerial league competitions, and numerous private tournaments. Despite its heavy use, the venue continues to deteriorate.

Liberia National Basketball Court – Gymnasium

The electronic scoreboard is reportedly damaged, several bucket seats have broken loose, and the latest incident involving a collapsed rim has intensified public criticism over the gym’s maintenance.

Beyond infrastructure, concerns are also growing over transparency within the LBA.

Critics argue that despite annual financial support reportedly provided by both the Government of Liberia and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), there has been little visible improvement in facilities or the overall development of the sport. Many stakeholders are now calling on the association to provide greater accountability regarding how funds are allocated and spent.

The frustration extends beyond the court. Team officials and supporters say the league has failed to create meaningful opportunities that improve players’ lives. Many athletes continue to play purely out of passion, with limited financial support, inadequate resources, and few pathways toward professional careers.

Calls are now increasing for a complete renovation of the national basketball gym, alongside broader reforms within the LBA aimed at strengthening governance, improving facilities, and investing in player development.

As the debate continues, one question echoes throughout Liberia’s basketball community:

Can Liberia truly develop world-class basketball talent while its foundation continues to crumble?

For many who love the game, fixing a broken rim is only the beginning. The real challenge is rebuilding confidence in the future of Liberian basketball.