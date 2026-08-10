Bushrod Dreams Reclaim Second Division Crown as LBA Championship Race Goes Down to the Wire

Bushrod Dreams Reclaim Second Division Crown as LBA Championship Race Goes Down...

Bushrod Dreams repeat as Second Division champions, JR Rockies capture the Third Division title, while LPRC Oilers and NPA Pythons prepare for a decisive First Division showdown.

MONROVIA, LIBERIA — The 2025–2026 Liberia Basketball Association (LBA) season is reaching its climax, with champions emerging across the divisions and the First Division title now hanging on one final game.

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Bushrod Dreams have once again proven their dominance, defeating Paynesville Bulldogs in the decisive game of their best-of-five Second Division championship series to successfully defend their title.

Paynesville Bulldogs finished second but secured promotion to the First Division next season. Head Coach Edwin Subah congratulated his players and urged them to remain focused, stressing that life in the First Division will bring tougher opponents and much bigger challenges.

Bushrod Dreams also swept several major individual awards. Head Coach Terry Anderson was named Best Coach, while Emmanuel Ford (#12) finished as the league’s top rebounder. Lawrence D. Bayan was crowned Second Division MVP.

For Paynesville Bulldogs, Michael Fayiah (#13) earned the Highest Scorer award. Fayiah put together an impressive individual campaign and pushed for the MVP, but his team’s ultimate objective was promotion to the First Division.

JR Rockies Rule the Third Division

In the Third Division, JR Rockies defeated Louisiana Blazers to capture the championship, officially becoming the LBA 2025–2026 Third Division Champions.

First Division Title Comes Down to One Game

Meanwhile, the First Division championship battle has become a thriller.

LPRC Oilers defeated NPA Pythons in the latest game to level the best-of-five series at 2–2. With one game remaining, both teams are now just one victory away from being crowned 2025–2026 First Division champions.

The possibility of history repeating itself has added even more excitement to what promises to be a massive final showdown.

The season has not been without controversy, however. The championship games have witnessed clashes among fans, even as celebrities and personalities from across Liberia filled the gym. Questions have also been raised about LBA event management, particularly recurring power interruptions that have affected games.

With the Third and Second Division champions now crowned, all eyes are on the final First Division battle. One game remains. One team will own the crown.