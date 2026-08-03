Finals Fever Grips Liberia: Opening Wins Set the Stage for Thrilling LBA Championship Battles

Python, D-Rockas, Paynesville Bull Dogs, and JR Rockies Draw First Blood as Coaches Prepare for Crucial Game Twos

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The 2026 Liberia Basketball League (LBL) Finals have officially tipped off, and the race for championship glory is already delivering excitement across all divisions. With every series being decided in a best-of-five format, four teams have taken early control by claiming victory in their opening games, while their opponents head back to the drawing board ahead of the crucial second fixtures.

In the Second Division, Paynesville Bull Dogs made a powerful statement by defeating Bushrod Dreams 71-51, cruising to a convincing 20-point victory. The Bull Dogs dominated on both ends of the floor, displaying disciplined defense and an efficient offense that proved too much for Bushrod Dreams. With a 1-0 series lead, the Bull Dogs now have the momentum, while Bushrod Dreams must respond quickly to avoid falling further behind.

The Third Division delivered one of the night’s closest contests as JR Rockies edged Louisiana Blazers 57-55. Decided by just two points, the game showcased determination, resilience, and composure from both sides. Every possession mattered until the final whistle, with JR Rockies doing just enough to secure the opening victory and take an early advantage in the championship series.

The Women’s Division produced arguably the most entertaining game of the opening finals. D-Rockas and Flames battled through an intense contest that required overtime before a winner could be decided. After an emotional back-and-forth encounter, D-Rockas emerged victorious 73-69, claiming a four-point win and a 1-0 lead in the series. The performance highlighted the growing competitiveness of women’s basketball in Liberia and promises an exciting championship showdown in the games ahead.

Perhaps the most anticipated matchup came in the First Division, where familiar rivals NPA Pythons and LPRC Oilers renewed one of Liberian basketball’s biggest rivalries. History has once again paired the two clubs in the championship, giving fans another chapter in a rivalry that continues to define the nation’s top-flight basketball.

Neither coaches nor supporters underestimated the significance of Game One, and the defensive intensity reflected exactly that. In a low-scoring but fiercely contested battle, NPA Pythons defeated LPRC Oilers 46-37 to take the opening game of the series. While the final score was unusually low, it underscored the disciplined defensive efforts and tactical approach employed by both teams as every basket came at a premium.

With the opening games now complete, attention immediately shifts to Game Two across all divisions. Coaches will spend the coming days reviewing performances, strengthening defensive schemes, and refining offensive execution in hopes of leveling or extending their respective series.

The opening round has already demonstrated that no championship will come easily. Whether through dominant victories, nail-biting finishes, overtime drama, or defensive battles, Liberia’s basketball finals are providing fans with exactly what they hoped for, a thrilling pursuit of championship glory.

As anticipation builds for the next round of games, one question remains for basketball fans across the country:

Who are you supporting in this year’s Liberia Basketball League Finals?