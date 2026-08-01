Hundreds of applicants disqualified as military intensifies verification of academic credentials during nationwide enlistment exercise.

MONROVIA, LIBERIA – The Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) has uncovered more than 500 forged academic certificates, including counterfeit West African Examinations Council (WAEC) credentials, during its ongoing 2026 recruitment screening, leading to the immediate disqualification of hundreds of applicants.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to military authorities, the discovery was made as part of a rigorous verification process aimed at ensuring that only qualified and credible candidates are enlisted into the AFL. Officials said every applicant’s educational documents are being carefully examined, with any individual found submitting fraudulent credentials automatically removed from the recruitment process.

The recruitment screening, which began on July 5, is expected to continue until August 15, 2026. In addition to verifying academic certificates, screening teams are reviewing supporting documents and contacting applicants’ listed referees as part of the comprehensive background check.

The AFL has urged applicants to remain patient while the verification process continues, assuring the public that only those who successfully meet all requirements will proceed to the next stage of the enlistment process.

Military officials said the large number of forged certificates uncovered during the exercise reflects the growing challenge of document fraud among job seekers. They reaffirmed the AFL’s commitment to maintaining transparency, integrity, and professionalism by recruiting only applicants who meet the required standards.

The Armed Forces of Liberia added that further updates on the recruitment exercise will be released as the screening process progresses.

NOTE : Images used in this article are owned by the individuals in it; we have no right to them, and we are only using them for the use of our articles. Also, please follow us on all social media pages and join our WhatsApp Channel and Telegram Channel. You can follow our YouTube and TikTok for more interesting videos and clips. Don’t miss out on anything about Gossip Liberia.