Botswana Police Destroy Nearly 300 Firearms, Launch Fresh Appeal for Illegal Weapons Surrender

Annual firearms destruction exercise reinforces regional efforts to curb gun violence as authorities urge citizens to take advantage of Africa Amnesty Month.

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The Botswana Police Service has destroyed 299 surrendered firearms as part of its ongoing efforts to reduce the circulation of weapons and strengthen public safety across the country.

The destruction exercise took place on July 31, 2026, at the Botswana Police College in Otse, where authorities disposed of 214 shotguns, 75 rifles, and 10 pistols. According to police, all of the firearms were voluntarily surrendered by their licensed owners.

Speaking during the exercise, Senior Superintendent Piet Gabotoswe said the annual event is conducted in line with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Protocol on the Control of Firearms, which encourages member states to implement measures aimed at preventing the illicit spread of weapons.

Gabotoswe also reminded the public that September has been designated as Africa Amnesty Month, providing individuals in possession of illegal firearms with an opportunity to surrender them at any police station before the end of September 2026 without facing prosecution.

Authorities are encouraging citizens to participate in the amnesty program, describing it as a key step toward improving public safety and reducing the risk of gun-related crime throughout the country.

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