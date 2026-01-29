Simeon Freeman Delivers on Promise, Introduces 26 Free Public Buses Ahead of 2029 Elections

Move hailed as a major step toward easing transportation woes as national attention turns to leadership performance and accountability.

Liberian political aspirant and businessman Simeon Freeman, widely known as the head of DStv operations in Liberia, has fulfilled a major promise he made in late 2025 by delivering 25 public buses aimed at easing the country’s growing transportation challenges.

Freeman had earlier pledged to bring the buses into the country as part of his commitment to improving the daily lives of ordinary Liberians. Staying true to his word, the buses have now arrived and are set to operate free of charge across designated routes.

Each bus has a 30-seat capacity, with students given first priority during morning hours, followed by workers commuting to their jobs. The initiative is designed to reduce transportation costs, improve mobility, and ease the daily burden faced by students and working-class citizens.

Speaking on the initiative, Simeon Freeman emphasized that leadership must be defined by action rather than rhetoric. He pointed to his track record in business, including maintaining a company that owes no worker and operating with transparency, as evidence of his leadership philosophy.

In December 2025, Freeman publicly criticized the performance of the current government, rating it 20 out of 100 after two years in office. He stated that the administration had failed to deliver meaningful development and reiterated that Liberia deserves results, not excuses. It was during that same address that he announced the plan to bring in the buses, a promise now fulfilled.

Simeon Freeman opens citizens’ eyes

The move has drawn praise from several quarters, including the Green Revolution of Liberia, whose leader described the initiative as “commendable and worthy of national recognition.” He warned against politicizing or downplaying the effort, stressing that such initiatives should be encouraged rather than attacked.

“If this can be done across all parts of Liberia, then we are truly making progress as a nation,” the Green Revolution leader noted.

Political analysts say the development signals increasing activity among potential contenders ahead of the 2029 general elections, as leaders seek to demonstrate credibility, service, and commitment to the Liberian people.

As the political landscape continues to shift, many Liberians are now watching closely to see which leaders will go beyond promises and deliver tangible results for the country.