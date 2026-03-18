MYS & LFA Introduce Major Reforms for 2026 National County Sports Meet

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS), in collaboration with the Liberia Football Association (LFA), has announced significant changes ahead of the 2026 National County Sports Meet, aimed at strengthening grassroots football development across the country.

Under the new regulations, players currently competing in Liberia’s 1st and 2nd Divisions will not be eligible to participate in the tournament. Additionally, the longstanding rule mandating that each county team must include at least 10 homegrown players will now be strictly enforced without exception.

The announcement was made during a meeting with officials of Margibi County, where youth and sports authorities emphasized the importance of the reforms in nurturing local talent and promoting fair competition among counties.

Officials from MYS highlighted that the changes are part of a broader strategy to reposition the County Meet as a true platform for discovering and developing emerging players from local communities, rather than relying on already established league athletes.

With these reforms in place, fans can expect a more competitive and community-driven tournament, showcasing the next generation of Liberian football stars when the 2026 edition of the National County Sports Meet kicks off.