S.I.O Caught in a Web of Lies After Alleged JZyNo Influence

Liberian artist S.I.O is under fire after misleading his fans about the promotion of his upcoming song. Days ago, S.I.O claimed he was delaying his release to work with JZyNo on monetizing his music properly. However, his credibility took a major hit when he falsely announced that his song was featured on the TikTok page of Nigerian billionaire and socialite Cubana Chief Priest.

Upon investigation, it turns out Cubana Chief Priest doesn’t even have a TikTok, Facebook, or Twitter (X) page, exposing S.I.O’s statement as a complete fabrication. This revelation has sparked a wave of backlash, with many now questioning whether S.I.O was influenced by JZyNo’s marketing tactics or if he simply got caught up in the hype.

Cubana only page – S.I.O lied on Cubana

The scandal has also raised eyebrows about JZyNo’s own past claims—were his songs truly promoted by the big names he often boasts about? Fans are now scrutinizing everything.

S.I.O’s credibility has taken a serious blow, and in the fast-moving world of Liberian entertainment, a broken trust is hard to repair. Was this an honest mistake or a calculated move? The fans will decide.