Mass Exodus Shakes CDC in Nimba: 14 Top Officials Set to Resign, Shift Loyalty to Unity Party and MDR

“The People’s Party Is Crumbling”: Resignations Signal Growing Rift in Liberia’s Opposition Stronghold as Political Realignment Sweeps Nimba County

In what is being described as a political earthquake in Liberia’s most strategic voting region, Nimba County, the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) is facing a mass resignation of some of its most influential leaders. A total of 14 top CDC officials are reportedly set to resign en masse on Saturday, June 28, 2025, dealing a significant blow to the already struggling opposition party.

According to sources within the party, the resignations include:

4 Executive Members

2 District Coordinators

3 Members of the National Coalition of Revolutionary Women (NACREW)

1 Member of PROMORE WEAH

1 Representative from United Yekepa Citizens for Weah

3 Strong Affiliate Members

These political heavyweights are expected to defect immediately to the Unity Party (UP) and the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) – a move being interpreted as both a rejection of the CDC’s current direction and a realignment toward a perceived national unity agenda.

CDC Losing Ground in Liberia’s “Political College”

Nimba County, often dubbed the political college of Liberia due to its large voter base and swing-vote influence, has historically been a battlefield where every serious contender must make significant inroads. It is the county that can make or break a presidential bid – and this latest wave of resignations suggests the CDC is steadily losing its grip on a region it once called a stronghold.

Political analysts believe this development could mark the beginning of a new power shift in Liberia’s post-Weah era, especially as the Unity Party continues to solidify its grassroots presence across the nation.

Blame on Weah: “He Abandoned the Party for the Weahcians”

Within the CDC ranks, emotions are running high. Several loyalists, now disillusioned, have openly criticized former President George Weah for what they describe as his neglect of party principles in favor of personal loyalists – commonly referred to as “Weahcians.”

“We believed in the grassroots movement. We believed this party would fight for the local people. But what did we see? A man who handed over the soul of CDC to a few friends while the rest of us fought in the mud,” said a longtime partisan who asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisal.

Another CDC supporter in Nimba expressed disbelief: “I never thought I’d see the day our leaders would walk away like this. This party stood for us – but now, we are left in the cold. What’s next for CDC?”

Unity Party and MDR: Quiet But Strategic

While the CDC bleeds support, the Unity Party and MDR appear to be capitalizing on the moment. Quiet diplomatic engagements and behind-the-scenes negotiations are said to have paved the way for this political shift. These parties are reportedly working toward a broader coalition strategy aimed at consolidating national support, particularly in counties once dominated by the CDC.

The timing of the defections is also significant: With general elections just over a year away, such a mass resignation signals deeper fractures in the opposition that could alter Liberia’s electoral landscape.

The Bigger Picture: A New Political Chapter

Liberia’s political terrain is shifting rapidly. What once seemed like unwavering support for the CDC in the country’s rural base is now eroding. Political observers say Nimba’s current defection wave is likely to encourage similar moves in other counties – especially if local leaders feel abandoned or marginalized by the party’s central leadership.

As Saturday approaches, the political spotlight is squarely on Nimba County. The decisions made there could mark the start of a new chapter in Liberian politics – one defined by realignment, reconciliation, and a reevaluation of what it means to serve the people.