Justice is almost here for the Motorcyclists as Civil – STAND

STAND Petitions Supreme Court to Lift Restrictions on Motorbike and Keke Riders, Seeks Immediate Return of Confiscated Bikes & Kekes

Solidarity & Trust for a New Day (STAND), Liberia’s leading grassroots advocacy organization, has petitioned the Supreme Court of Liberia, requesting that the government of President Joseph Nyumah Boakai lift all restrictions to ensure the free movement of motorbike and keke riders.

Filed on March 10, 2025, before Justice in Chambers Ceaineh D. Clinton Johnson, the petition represents the National Keke & Motorbike Riders Welfare & Advocacy Organization (NAKEMOR), as well as all motorbike and keke riders in Liberia, through STAND. The case names the Government of Liberia as the respondent, represented by Minister of Justice & Attorney General Oswald Tweh, Solicitor General Augustine Fayiah, and the Liberia National Police, led by Inspector General Gregory Coleman, among others.

Represented by its legal counsel, Cllr. Sayma Cyrenius Cephus, STAND through its Chief Executive Officer Mulbah K. Morlu, has requested the Supreme Court to issue a Writ of Prohibition, seeking to:

Lift all restrictions preventing motorbike and keke riders from accessing Monrovia, Duala Market, and other areas. Stop the Liberia National Police from seizing motorbikes and kekes or imposing excessive fines on riders. Uphold riders’ rights under Article 13 of the 1986 Constitution and the Vehicle & Traffic Law of Liberia, ensuring fair treatment of licensed operators.

The full text of the petition, filed on behalf of the petitioners, follows below.