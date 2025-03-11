Original Japan to 20 Years in Prison

Monrovia, Liberia – Criminal Court C Judge Blamo Dixon has sentenced convicted drug trafficker George Obi, widely known as “Original Japan,” to 20 years in prison following a guilty verdict handed down by trial jurors. His co-defendants, Peter Mamah, Ndubuisi Okonkwo, and Bridgestone Harris, were also sentenced to five years each for drug-related offenses with a combined street value of approximately US$36,235 (5 million Liberian Dollars).

During the sentencing, Judge Dixon emphasized that the prosecution provided sufficient evidence linking Obi, Mamah, Okonkwo, and Harris to an illicit drug operation. He described their conviction as necessary to uphold Liberia’s fight against drug trafficking and organized crime.

In addition to sentencing the defendants, Judge Dixon ordered the Clerk of Court to formally request a pre-sentencing investigation from the Probation Services Department of the Ministry of Justice. This investigation aims to determine whether the convicted individuals are first-time offenders or habitual criminals, a factor that could influence further legal considerations.

Original Japan

The case involved eight defendants charged with Unlawful Maintenance and Distribution of Controlled Drugs or Substances, Unlicensed Sale and Distribution of Controlled Drugs or Substances, and Criminal Conspiracy. However, after reviewing the evidence, Judge Dixon ruled that the prosecution failed to establish a direct connection between four of the accused and the alleged drug crimes. He criticized the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) for wrongfully charging them, noting that evidence showed they were mere visitors to the compound where the drugs were discovered. As a result, the four were acquitted of all charges.

Meanwhile, the defense attorneys for Obi, Mamah, Okonkwo, and Harris have appealed the ruling to the Supreme Court of Liberia, arguing that the trial contained legal inconsistencies. The appeal will allow the Supreme Court to review the case and determine whether the lower court’s decision should be upheld or overturned.

Liberia has seen a sharp rise in drug-related crimes, with authorities intensifying their crackdown on narcotics trafficking. The case against Obi and his co-defendants is part of a broader effort to curb the spread of illegal drugs in the country.

The sentencing of “Original Japan” is considered a landmark ruling in Liberia’s judicial efforts to combat drug-related offenses. However, with the case now headed to the Supreme Court, the final outcome remains uncertain.

