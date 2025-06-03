Liberia to Reopen Probes into Mysterious Deaths, Seek US Aid for Sanctioned Ex-Officials

The Liberian government has announced its intention to revive investigations into a series of mysterious deaths that occurred during the previous Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) administration, signaling a renewed commitment to justice and accountability.



In a significant move, the Ministry of Justice confirmed that it has also initiated discussions with the United States to secure crucial information and cooperation in the prosecution of former officials currently under U.S. sanctions.

This development comes amidst persistent public calls for answers regarding several unresolved high-profile deaths and mounting pressure to tackle alleged corruption and impunity that characterized the previous government.



Justice Minister Oswald Tweh stated that while Liberian authorities will lead the investigations, assistance from Washington will be vital in accessing financial and communication records linked to individuals previously flagged by the U.S. Treasury Department for corrupt activities.

Among the cases slated for re-examination are the deaths of prominent auditors and civil servants, which previously incited widespread public outrage and suspicion but saw little progress in earlier probes. Critics at the time accused the CDC-led government of impeding investigations and protecting influential figures from scrutiny.



The renewed investigations are anticipated to involve international cooperation, forensic re-analysis, and the potential reopening of cold cases. Officials are expected to release further details on specific cases and timelines in the coming weeks.

While the U.S. Embassy in Monrovia has yet to comment publicly on the ongoing discussions, it has historically voiced support for Liberia’s anti-corruption efforts and its commitment to strengthening the rule of law.



This initiative by the current administration is seen as a potentially transformative step in Liberia’s post-war governance, aiming to restore public trust and ensure accountability by positioning itself as a reformist government.