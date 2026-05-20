Public Backlash Mounts Against Sole Juice Ambassador Over Alleged Anti-Religion Campaign

Public criticism against Liberian media personality and brand ambassador Abass Conteh (Mama Liberia) continues to intensify as concerns grow over his alleged anti-religious comments and online campaigns, with some citizens now threatening to boycott brands associated with him.

The latest voices to join the protest has publicly declared that they would no longer purchase Sole Juice products in objection to what they described as Mama Liberia’s “anti-religion stance.” This statement coming from many has since fueled wider conversations online, where several Liberians are calling on companies tied to Conteh to reconsider their partnerships with him.

The controversy has reportedly placed pressure on multiple institutions and brands linked to the ambassador, including Sole Juice, Diamond Mineral water, Nice Bet, and Camon (Tecno) Phones. Critics argue that Conteh’s repeated criticism of religion could negatively affect the public image and commercial reputation of the companies he represents.

Diamond Water and Sole Juice message to you.

Calls for his dismissal as brand ambassador have continued to spread across social media platforms, with many demanding official responses from the affected brands. However, as of press time, none of the companies or institutions associated with Conteh have issued any public statement regarding the growing backlash.

Conteh currently serves in several ambassadorial roles, including as a Health Ambassador for the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Liberia, as well as ambassadorial partnerships with Sole Juice and Nice Betting Company.

The situation continues to generate heated debate online, with opinions sharply divided between supporters defending freedom of expression and critics insisting that public figures representing major brands should avoid statements capable of offending the religious beliefs of others.

He went ad far as saying the teaching of Christianity is a lie and the Bible is fake. Christian who felt he was lost and needed directions took a big stand against him and this is going wild out here on the comedian who might lost all his ambassadorial deals and be left with no social media pages soon as many are reporting his account.