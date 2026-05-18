UL President Dr. Layli Maparyan Assures Students: No Registration Fee Increase This Semester or Next

University of Liberia President Dr. Layli Maparyan has firmly clarified that the institution will not increase student registration fees at this time or during the upcoming semester.

The clarification comes in response to growing concerns and public debate over reports suggesting that the state-run university was preparing to raise tuition and registration costs.

In a statement addressing students and the wider public, Dr. Maparyan emphasized that while the university is facing rising operational expenses, there are currently no plans to impose additional financial burdens on students.

“As I said last week and this week on my radio show, we are NOT raising student fees now or next semester, but we need to think together and dialogue about how to achieve the University we want given the rising costs of the things we want,” she stated.

Dr. Maparyan explained that discussions about the future development of the University of Liberia and the increasing cost of maintaining and improving academic standards should not be misinterpreted as an immediate fee hike.

She stressed the importance of engaging students, stakeholders, and the public in an open conversation about sustainable strategies to strengthen the university and improve services.

“There are many possible strategies, so let’s have that conversation and don’t run from it,” she added.

Her statement is expected to ease tensions among students and civil society groups who had expressed concern over the possibility of higher registration fees.

The University of Liberia remains one of the country’s most important public institutions of higher learning, serving thousands of students across Liberia.