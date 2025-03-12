Desecration Day: Liberia’s Sacred Cemeteries Under Siege

A Nation Mourns the Dead While Battling Grave Robberies and Cemetery Desecration

On March 12, 2025, as Liberians observed the 109th National Decoration Day—a day dedicated to honoring deceased loved ones by cleaning and decorating their graves—many were met with a heart-wrenching sight: desecrated graves and exposed skeletal remains. This disturbing trend has cast a shadow over a cherished national tradition, leaving families in anguish and communities demanding action.

Decoration Day, established as a national holiday in 1916, holds profound significance in Liberian culture. It is a time when citizens come together to pay respects, reflect on ancestral legacies, and maintain the resting places of their forebears. However, recent years have seen an alarming rise in grave violations, turning solemn visits into distressing encounters.

Reports have surfaced of graves being exhumed, with bodies or bones missing upon families’ visits. In a recent incident in Margibi County, three men—Joseph Dolo, James Flomo, and Harrison Binda—were arrested and charged with grave robbery and theft of property after allegedly desecrating the grave of the late Sianneh Ndorbor in Dillon’s Farm Community. The suspects are accused of extracting body parts for ritualistic purposes, highlighting a gruesome motive behind some of these violations.

Images of the open graves, skulls and other graves

Central to this issue is the involvement of “zogos,” a term used to describe disadvantaged and often drug-dependent youths in Liberia. Their increasing numbers pose a significant national security threat, with many resorting to criminal activities, including grave robberies, to sustain their habits. The Ministry of Youth and Sports estimated in 2019 that Liberia’s zogos numbered between 25,000 and 30,000, with 70% being ex-combatants. By 2022, this figure reportedly rose to 47,917, underscoring the urgency of addressing this social crisis.

The desecration of graves has sparked public outcry, with citizens urging the government to implement protective measures. Proposals include fencing cemeteries, increasing security patrols, and engaging community watch groups to safeguard these sacred sites. The Palm Grove Cemetery in Monrovia, once a national treasure, has suffered from neglect and misuse, emphasizing the need for immediate intervention.

The violation of burial sites is not just a criminal act but a profound cultural affront. It disrupts the spiritual and emotional bonds that connect Liberians to their ancestors. As the nation grapples with this challenge, there is a collective call for unity, rehabilitation programs for at-risk youths, and the restoration of respect for the departed.

At The Grave Sites, A man narrates more.

As Decoration Day comes to a close, the hope is that future observances will return to their intended purpose: honoring the dead in peace and dignity. Achieving this requires a concerted effort from all sectors of society to address the underlying issues contributing to these desecrations and to reaffirm the sanctity of Liberia’s resting places.