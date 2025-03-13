Boakai Calls for Action on Youth Jobs as Liberia Launches Visa on Arrival

President Boakai Urges Immediate Action on Youth Unemployment Amid New Visa on Arrival Initiative

At the second cabinet meeting of 2025, President Joseph Boakai emphasized the critical need to address youth unemployment in Liberia. He highlighted the pressing issue of educated youths remaining jobless, stating, “Many young people have gone to school, graduated, and earned degrees, yet they are still searching for jobs.” The President warned that without creating job opportunities, social stability could be at risk, as unemployed youths might resort to disruptive behaviors.

Recent data indicates that Liberia’s overall unemployment rate stood at 2.9% in 2023, with youth unemployment (ages 15-24) at 2.26%. However, these figures may not fully capture the challenges university graduates face, many of whom struggle to find employment that matches their qualifications.

To stimulate economic growth and create more job opportunities, the government launched a Visa on Arrival (VOA) service on March 11th. This initiative aims to boost tourism by simplifying the entry process for international travelers at Roberts International Airport. By attracting more visitors, the administration hopes to invigorate various sectors of the economy, potentially leading to increased employment opportunities for the nation’s youth.

Second Cabinet meeting of 2025 at the Executive Mansion

President Boakai called on cabinet officials to prioritize job creation strategies, aligning educational outcomes with market needs and fostering an environment conducive to business growth. He stressed that addressing youth unemployment is essential for Liberia’s sustained economic development and social cohesion.

The administration’s dual approach of enhancing international accessibility through the VOA service and focusing on domestic job creation reflects a comprehensive strategy to tackle unemployment and promote prosperity in Liberia.