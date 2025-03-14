Liberia Launches National Intellectual Property Competition

Initiative aims to empower young innovators and expand IP education across the country.

The Government of Liberia, under the leadership of President Joseph Boakai, has officially launched the National Intellectual Property (IP) High School Club Competition to inspire, educate, and empower young Liberian innovators and creators.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Liberia Intellectual Property Office (LIPO) in collaboration with the Ministries of Education and Commerce, aligns with Pillar Six of the Government’s ARREST Agenda, which prioritizes human capital development. It aims to equip Liberian youth with the knowledge and tools needed to transform their ideas into valuable economic assets.

The competition also reinforces Liberia’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Quality Education (SDG 4) and Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure (SDG 9). Additionally, it supports the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which emphasizes youth empowerment and technological advancement.

Speaking at the launch, Samuel Toe, Deputy Minister for Planning, Research, and Development at the Ministry of Education, highlighted the significance of the initiative, stating that by establishing IP Clubs in schools and organizing a national competition, students will gain a deeper understanding of intellectual property laws while developing skills in innovation, business, and entrepreneurship.

Delivering remarks on behalf of Education Minister Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah, Minister Doe described the competition as a transformative initiative that will expose students to copyrights, trademarks, patents, and other key aspects of IP protection. He noted that this knowledge will help prepare students to compete in the modern, knowledge-driven economy. He further emphasized that the government is making a strategic investment in young Liberians to ensure they can discover, protect, and convert their ideas into economic opportunities through intellectual property.

Now in its second edition, the competition has expanded to include 20 schools across Montserrado, Nimba, and Grand Bassa counties, benefiting over 400 students and 40 teachers. Fifteen high schools from these three counties will compete in the national championship, while five legacy schools from Montserrado County will participate in the regional category.

LIPO Director General, Hon. Garmai Koboi, stressed that the expansion of the competition ensures the benefits of IP education reach beyond Monrovia, providing students in rural and semi-urban areas with access to a platform that nurtures creativity and innovation. She explained that with this expansion, hundreds of young Liberians will be introduced to the practical applications of intellectual property, fostering cross-cultural collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and entrepreneurship. She further emphasized that intellectual property is not just a legal concept but a powerful tool for economic empowerment and national development.

The competition is being held under the theme “Create, Protect, and Empower,” reinforcing the role of intellectual property in economic growth and innovation.

This year’s edition builds on the success of the 2024 pilot phase, which saw five schools participate. William V. S. Tubman School emerged as the champion and went on to represent Liberia in Zimbabwe, where they secured third place. With its expanded scope, the 2025 competition aims to equip even more young Liberians with the skills and knowledge needed to compete in a modern, innovation-driven economy.