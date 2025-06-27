Tensions Explode in Grand Gedeh as Yekeh and Butt Naked Trade Threats

Clash Over Parade Sparks Heated Confrontation Ahead of Doe’s Reburial

Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County – A political showdown unfolded this week in southeastern Liberia as Representative Yekeh Kolubah and former warlord-turned-evangelist Joshua Milton Blahyi – better known as “General Butt Naked” – exchanged sharp threats and personal insults during a controversial visit to Zwedru.

The confrontation was triggered by Kolubah’s high-profile entrance into Grand Gedeh with a motorbike parade, drawing scores of cheering supporters. His visit coincided with preparations for the reburial of former President Samuel Kanyon Doe, a native of the county. The Montserrado County lawmaker, known for his fierce criticism of the ruling establishment, accused President Joseph Boakai of using the solemn event as a campaign tool ahead of the 2029 elections.

“If the President thinks Doe’s reburial will buy votes, he’s mistaken,” Kolubah told supporters during the rally. His remarks, perceived by many in the county as provocative, ignited backlash from Blahyi, a Grand Gedeh native who maintains significant influence in the area.

Blahyi, infamous for his brutal role during Liberia’s civil war but now operating as a Christian preacher, publicly rebuked Kolubah for what he called “disrespect to the land and its people.” In a fiery response, he warned that Kolubah’s movements in the county would no longer be tolerated.

“I will not allow you to desecrate this land with your reckless politics,” Blahyi declared. “We will take matters into our own hands if you continue.”

Kolubah, unbothered by the threat, fired back: “Butt Naked, I respect you as my in-law. But if you want to cross the line, I’ll treat you like anyone else. I’m leaving Grand Gedeh tomorrow. If you’re ready, come – I’ll be waiting.”

Sources on the ground report heightened security tensions as residents fear the war of words could escalate into violence. Local authorities have not released a formal statement, but community elders are reportedly engaging both men in private efforts to de-escalate the situation.

The incident has raised alarm among civil society actors and peace advocates, who warn that such confrontations – especially involving former war actors and national lawmakers – threaten Liberia’s fragile post-war stability.

As of press time, both Kolubah and Blahyi have left Zwedru under tight security.