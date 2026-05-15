While Doumbouya Claims Territory, Boakai Claims “My Nephew” — Is Liberia Trading Land for Friendship?

Tensions surrounding the border dispute between Joseph Boakai and Mamady Doumbouya have intensified, with many Liberians expressing concern that President Boakai’s recent remarks suggest a conciliatory approach at a time when citizens are demanding a firmer defense of the country’s territorial sovereignty.

In an interview with France 24, President Boakai was asked about the ongoing border issue involving Liberia and Guinea. Responding to a question about his Guinean counterpart, the Liberian leader stated that President Doumbouya had asked him, “How is the border situation now?”

For many observers, that response raised questions. Critics argue that President Doumbouya has played a direct role in escalating the dispute, particularly after Guinean troops were reportedly deployed to the contested area shortly after a joint regional meeting involving the presidents of Liberia, Guinea, and Sierra Leone.

When the interviewer followed up by asking, “So you trust Mamady Doumbouya?”, President Boakai replied that he had spoken with the Guinean leader and referred to him as “my nephew,” adding that the two were scheduled to meet again.

The comments have triggered a wave of reaction across Liberia, where many citizens believe the matter should be treated as a serious national security concern rather than a personal or family relationship. Social media platforms have been flooded with criticism, with some Liberians accusing the President of appearing too cautious in the face of what they view as a challenge to Liberia’s territorial integrity.

The controversy has also fueled domestic political tensions. Public debate over the border issue has become increasingly heated, and some citizens are demanding stronger executive action to reassure the nation that Liberia’s sovereignty is being protected.

Under Articles 51 and 54 of the Government of Liberia constitutional framework, the President serves as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and bears primary responsibility for safeguarding the nation’s territorial boundaries and national security. Legal analysts note that defending Liberia’s sovereignty is one of the central constitutional duties of the office.

For many Liberians, the border dispute has become more than a diplomatic disagreement. It is being viewed as a test of national leadership and the government’s willingness to respond decisively when the country’s territorial claims are questioned.

As public pressure grows, citizens are calling on President Boakai to provide clear updates on the government’s strategy and to demonstrate that Liberia’s borders remain non-negotiable. Whether through diplomacy, regional mediation, or legal mechanisms, many say the administration must act with urgency to protect the nation’s interests and restore public confidence.

The full interview on President Boakia on France 24