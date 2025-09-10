Liberian Opposition Leader Accuses Ruling Party of Corruption in Petroleum Deal

Jefferson Koijee, Secretary General of Liberia’s main opposition party, the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), has accused the governing Unity Party (UP) of engineering a large-scale fraud scheme at the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC).

Koijee alleged that Amos Tweh, Unity Party Secretary General and current Managing Director of LPRC, is at the center of a multi-million-dollar petroleum importation deal that allegedly bypassed the country’s legal procurement requirements. According to Koijee, the contract, valued at several hundred million dollars, was awarded without international bidding or approval from the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC), in direct violation of national law.

He characterized the alleged arrangement as “economic gangsterism,” claiming the Unity Party is treating LPRC as a “private bank” to enrich political insiders and secure financial backing for the 2029 elections.

Images posted by Jefferson Tamba Koijee

“The government is looting public resources at the expense of struggling Liberians,” Koijee said, urging citizens to resist what he described as the misuse of state power and the mortgaging of the nation’s future.

As of publication, neither the Unity Party nor Amos Tweh has responded to the allegations. The claims come amid growing public anxiety over governance, transparency, and economic management in the country.