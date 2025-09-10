Tweahway Pushes for Reduction in LPRC Storage Fees to Ease Fuel Costs

Senator argues rollback from 0.35 cents to 0.18 cents would lower gas prices and benefit citizens directly

Monrovia – Senator Bill Tweahway has called for a reduction in the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC) storage fees, arguing that the current rate of 0.35 cents per gallon should be slashed back to 0.18 cents in order to provide immediate relief for Liberians.

According to Tweahway, while the current administration intends to redirect the 0.35 cents storage fees to national development, ordinary citizens would struggle to feel the impact in the short term. Instead, he believes lowering the fee could directly reduce petroleum prices, which would in turn ease transportation costs for drivers and passengers nationwide.

“The fees were increased by the past administration from 0.18 cents to 0.35 cents based on a plan to build a new storage farm. But as it stands, LPRC isn’t building the farm anymore,” Tweahway stressed.

He further noted that the LPRC also collects fees for the National Road Fund, yet many Liberians do not feel the benefits of those collections.

The senator emphasized that reverting the storage fees could make a significant difference in the lives of citizens by lowering their daily expenses and boosting overall economic well-being.