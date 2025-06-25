LMDC Clears Organ Theft Claims in Jamesetta Kugmeh’s Death

Investigation blames kidney failure and complications post-cesarean; public demands healthcare reform

The Liberia Medical and Dental Council (LMDC) has dismissed widespread allegations of organ removal in the death of 28-year-old Jamesetta Kugmeh, citing kidney failure and internal complications as the cause.

Kugmeh died on May 20 at JFK Hospital following a cesarean section earlier this year at ELWA Hospital. Her death sparked protests, social media outrage, and calls for an autopsy after she voiced fears of a cover-up.

At a press conference, LMDC Chair Dr. Benetta Collins Andrews stated that independent experts reviewed records from multiple hospitals and found no evidence of organ removal. The findings pointed instead to medical complications consistent with childbirth.

Despite the report, public skepticism remains high. Advocates are now urging deeper reforms in maternal care and healthcare accountability. The LMDC pledged to release the full report and submit recommendations to the Ministry of Health.