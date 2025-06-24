Chief Minister David Sengeh Hints at Future Presidential Ambitions

Sierra Leone’s tech-savvy leader reflects on leadership legacy, says future bid depends on national service record

Freetown – Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister, Dr. David Moinina Sengeh, has indicated that he may consider running for higher national office in the future, but only if he believes he has genuinely served the country to a high standard during his current tenure.

In a message shared online, Dr. Sengeh reflected on his journey and the weight of leadership, referencing Sierra Leone’s first Chief Minister, Dr. Sir Milton Margai, as a benchmark. “If I can be even half as good as Sir Milton Margai,” he stated, “then I may consider taking the next step.”

Sir Milton Margai, a revered figure in Sierra Leone’s political history, later became the nation’s first Prime Minister and led the country to independence. Dr. Sengeh’s comparison signals a deep respect for national heritage and a commitment to emulate principled leadership.

Known for his background in technology and innovation, Dr. Sengeh previously served as Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education before being appointed Chief Minister by President Julius Maada Bio in 2023. He has been widely praised for his efforts in modernizing education, driving digital transformation, and promoting inclusive governance.

While Dr. Sengeh has not officially declared any future political bid, his recent comments have fueled speculation about his long-term ambitions. Supporters have hailed him as a new-generation leader with the potential to shape Sierra Leone’s political future.

For now, Dr. Sengeh says his focus remains on completing his duties as Chief Minister and ensuring his contributions leave a meaningful impact on the country.