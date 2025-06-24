Deputy Minister Sando Blasts Nobel Laureate Leymah Gbowee Over Unity Party Criticism

Information Ministry Defends Boakai Administration, Labels Gbowee’s Remarks as Biased and Misleading

Monrovia, Liberia – Deputy Information Minister Daniel Sando has issued a strong rebuttal to Liberian Nobel Peace Prize winner Leymah Gbowee, following her recent criticism of the Unity Party-led government.

At a press briefing hosted by the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism (MICAT), Sando described Gbowee’s statements as “biased, misleading, unfair, and lacking sincerity.” His comments were in reaction to an interview Gbowee granted to New Narratives, where she expressed disappointment over what she said were unfulfilled promises made by officials of the Boakai administration during the 2023 presidential campaign.

Gbowee, a globally respected peace advocate, stated that the Unity Party government has yet to deliver on many of the commitments it made to the Liberian people during the elections — a claim Sando strongly refuted.

Sando criticized the comparison made between the current Unity Party regime and the previous government led by the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), calling it unjustified. He referred to the former CDC administration as a “den of thieves,” accusing it of widespread corruption, misappropriation of public funds, and failure to ensure national security. He further alleged that the previous government was marred by unexplained killings and gross misuse of state resources.

“It is completely unfair to equate this administration’s efforts with the gross mismanagement that plagued the CDC era,” Sando asserted. “This government is working diligently to rebuild institutions and restore public trust — something the past administration squandered.”

While acknowledging that challenges remain, the deputy minister emphasized the Unity Party’s commitment to reform, accountability, and transparent governance. He urged critics to adopt a more balanced and evidence-based approach when assessing the current administration’s performance.

As the debate over governance and accountability continues to heat up, Sando’s remarks mark a growing pushback from officials within the Boakai administration against what they perceive as premature or politically motivated criticism.