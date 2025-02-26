Paynesville Plunged into Chaos as AFL and LNP Engage in Violent Clashes

Chaos as AFL and LNP Engage in Violent Clashes In Paynesville City

The city of Paynesville has been engulfed in turmoil following violent confrontations between the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) and the Liberia National Police (LNP). The unrest was sparked by a video circulating online, depicting two police officers assaulting an AFL soldier and forcefully placing him into a pickup truck, treating him as a common criminal. This incident reportedly occurred in the late afternoon of February 25, 2025.

In response to the video, AFL personnel took to the streets of Paynesville, retaliating by attacking any police officers they encountered. The situation rapidly escalated, with reports of gunfire and aggressive confrontations from both sides. Residents have been left in a state of fear and confusion, as the two security forces, entrusted with their protection, turned against each other in a display of power struggle.

Social media platforms have been flooded with reactions from citizens and officials. The official Facebook page of the Liberia National Police featured a live broadcast from Paynesville, where officers engaged with the community to address the ongoing crisis. In the video, LNP representatives sought to gauge public sentiment and reassure residents of their commitment to restoring order.

Additionally, local news outlets have reported on the heavy-handed tactics employed by some LNP officers during operations in Paynesville. A video posted by Knewsonline showcased citizens accusing police officers of using excessive force during a demolition exercise, further fueling public outrage.

As tensions continue to rise, the public eagerly awaits official statements from both the AFL and LNP leadership, as well as a possible address from President George Weah. The need for a swift and peaceful resolution is paramount to prevent further escalation and restore calm to the city.

Residents are advised to remain indoors and avoid areas where clashes are ongoing. The situation remains fluid, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.