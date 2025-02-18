Why Emmanuel Azango and Other NOCAL VPs Are Innocent

Monrovia, Liberia – The recent corruption allegations at the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL) have sparked intense public debate, with the suspended President, Rustolyn Suakoko Dennis, at the center of controversy. While the fight against corruption is crucial for national development, the manner in which these allegations are being handled raises serious concerns. A deeper examination suggests that this may not be a straightforward corruption probe but rather a calculated attempt to smear the reputations of respected individuals, including Emmanuel Azango, NOCAL’s Vice President for Finance.

A Smear Campaign in the Making?

Sources close to the matter indicate that the suspended NOCAL President has been actively pushing a narrative designed to implicate her colleagues in alleged financial mismanagement. However, those who have worked with Mr. Azango know his unwavering commitment to financial transparency and accountability. Throughout his tenure, he has played a critical role in revitalizing NOCAL, ensuring prudent financial management, and spearheading innovative investment strategies to diversify the company’s revenue streams.

Despite his efforts, reports suggest that the suspended President had repeatedly undermined his authority and hindered his ability to execute his financial oversight duties effectively. This interference raises pressing questions: Why was Mr. Azango being sidelined in key financial decisions? Could the suspended President’s actions have been a deliberate attempt to prevent scrutiny of her own dealings?

The LACC Investigation: A Necessary Step, Not an Indictment

Recently, Mr. Azango and other NOCAL Vice Presidents were invited by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) as part of ongoing investigations into financial irregularities under the suspended President’s leadership. However, it is important to clarify that an invitation for questioning is not an indication of guilt.

One of the key issues under investigation is the purchase of a vehicle that allegedly exceeded the government’s approved spending threshold. Sources suggest that this transaction was executed without the knowledge or consent of the Vice Presidents, yet efforts are being made to implicate them. If this was indeed a unilateral decision by the suspended President, then why is she attempting to drag others into the scandal? The facts indicate that this may be a desperate effort to deflect attention from her own actions.

Misinformation and Public Manipulation

In Liberia, misinformation spreads quickly, especially when amplified by influential figures. Over time, repeated falsehoods can take root in the public consciousness, shaping opinions based on speculation rather than facts. The attempt to link Mr. Azango and his fellow Vice Presidents to corruption is a classic example of such misinformation.

One glaring instance is the widely circulated claim about a proposed budget. Even if this proposed budget were authentic (which remains unverified), it is crucial to understand that a budget is merely a plan—it does not reflect actual expenditures. The real financial record in this case would be the Local Purchasing Order (LPO) from the Procurement Department, which reportedly contradicts the exaggerated figures being spread in the media.

A Legacy of Integrity

Mr. Azango’s track record speaks for itself. He has been a key advocate for responsible financial management and has consistently acted within the bounds of the law. Those who have worked with him recognize his dedication to transparency, accountability, and good governance.

No one is above scrutiny, and legitimate investigations should be welcomed. However, it is equally important to guard against false accusations and politically motivated smear campaigns. The public must remain discerning, separating facts from propaganda, and allowing due process to take its course. Liberians are keeping their eyes and ears open as this news keeps bringing more out to the public in a way that they can see what is happening isn’t all legal and right to others.

As the LACC investigation progresses, one thing remains clear: The truth will prevail.