LACC Strikes Hard: Travel Bans Requested for Key Corruption Suspects

High-profile officials from LTA, LRRRC, NOCAL, and Gbarpolu face scrutiny as Liberia tightens the noose in sweeping anti-graft crackdown.

Monrovia, Liberia – In a dramatic escalation of its anti-corruption efforts, the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) has formally requested the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) to impose immediate travel restrictions on several individuals under investigation for major financial misconduct.

The move, part of advanced-stage investigations into widespread corruption across multiple government institutions, is intended to prevent suspects from fleeing the country as indictments loom. In a letter addressed to LIS Commissioner General Elijah F. Rufus, the LACC emphasized the urgent need to preserve the integrity of the justice process, signaling that the era of impunity may be coming to an end.

According to a confidential memo obtained by Gossip Liberia, the list of individuals under scrutiny spans four major sectors:

Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA)

Former LTA Chairpersons and Commissioners are being investigated, including Edwina G. Zackpah, who, sources confirm, has relocated to the United States following her removal from office. Also named are Maria Harrison and Abdullah Kamara, the suspended Acting Chairman of LTA and former CEO of TAMMA Corporation.

Liberia Refugee, Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC)

Under the spotlight are Executive Director Patrick T. Worzie and Humanitarian Director Jeroline Koleh, both accused of serious financial irregularities in the management of refugee and resettlement funds.

National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL)

Facing investigation are Rustonlyn Suacoco Dennis, the suspended Chief Executive Officer, and Richmond Jallah, NOCAL’s Comptroller, for alleged mismanagement of the state oil company’s finances.

Gbarpolu County Yellow Machine Scandal

In connection with the ongoing yellow machine procurement scandal, Gbarpolu County Superintendent Sam K. Zinnah and several senior county officials are also listed among those facing possible charges.

The LACC’s aggressive stance reflects growing public demand for accountability and transparency in the public sector. If the LIS enforces the travel restrictions, it will mark a critical milestone in Liberia’s ongoing battle against entrenched corruption.

This latest development is expected to send shockwaves across the government and serve as a warning to officials that no one is above the law.