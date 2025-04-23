Rhode Island Representative Nathan Biah declares, “Enough is Enough

A Bold Call to Action for Liberia’s Future,” following the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling.

My fellow Liberians,

Today, I come to you with a sense of concern and optimism for the future of our beloved country.

The Supreme Court, the highest arbiter of justice in our land, has spoken. And as a nation that believes in the rule of law, we must all, on both sides, respect and accept this decision. It is time to move forward. It is time to heal. It is time to put aside our differences and do the work the Liberian people elected you to do.

To my fellow lawmakers—my brothers and sisters in leadership—let us take a long, honest look at ourselves. At what point do we stop putting politics first, and start putting our people first?

Every day, our citizens are struggling. There is no reliable healthcare. Mental health is neglected. Our educational system is failing to prepare the next generation. Decent housing is out of reach for too many families. The roads are broken and unsafe, and our infrastructure is in shambles. Communities are cut off, development is slowed, and hope is fading in places where it should be rising.

The basic quality of life in our country—the land we love—is far from what our people deserve.

We cannot continue like this. We must do better. You were not elected to fight each other—you were elected to fight for our people. They are tired. They are waiting. And they are watching.

And it’s not only the people of Liberia who are watching, the United States of America is watching, the European Union is watching and the entire international community is watching.

They are watching to see if we will put the Liberian people first, they are watching to see if we can rise above partisanship and stand for progress, and they are watching to see whether, their leaders, will choose service over self.

Let this moment be a turning point. Let it be the day we say: “Enough is enough. We will lead with compassion. We will govern with purpose and we will serve with humility.”

The people of Liberia deserve more than promises, they deserve action. They deserve leadership rooted in love for country—not love for power.

May God bless the Supreme Court of Liberia.

May God bless our lawmakers with wisdom.

And may God bless the Republic of Liberia.

Thank you.

Representative Nathan Biah (Rhode Island)