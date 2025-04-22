Court Order Threatens to Delay League Season Amid Political Tensions

LBA Leadership Under Fire as Legal Battle Looms – Will the April 25 Tip-Off Be Postponed?

Monrovia, Liberia – The Liberia Basketball Association (LBA) is once again on the brink of chaos as a looming court order threatens to derail the highly anticipated 2025 league season. With the opening games scheduled for April 25, tensions are rising over the legitimacy of the federation’s leadership and allegations of political interference that could plunge Liberian basketball into another year of delays and disputes.

Recent investigations reveal that the LBA has been functioning as a freelance entity, lacking proper registration under the Liberia Business Registry. Shockingly, the federation’s legal status only came under scrutiny after leaked documents exposed that the current leadership hastily filed for registration under their administration.

This discovery has reignited an old feud between Jake Kabakollie, a prominent figure in Liberian basketball, and the LBA’s present executives. Sources indicate that Kabakollie, who previously took the federation to court, is preparing another legal challenge, claiming unresolved issues from past disputes.

Rumors are swirling that this legal battle is more than just about basketball, it’s a show of power, greed, and political influence. With whispers of government-backed disruptions, many fear that the league could be held hostage by external agendas.

“It da na me la na u,” the classic Liberian mentality of control and dominance, seems to be at play. If the court grants an injunction, all league activities could be frozen, leading to another frustrating year of delays, reminiscent of past conflicts under Kabakollie’s previous legal actions.

If the league fails to tip off as planned, basketball fans may turn to Monrovia Madness, an underground streetball movement that could take over the city’s courts. With Jake Kabakollie reportedly backing this alternative, some see it as a government-sanctioned move to undermine the LBA’s authority.

As the legal drama unfolds, players, fans, and sponsors are left in suspense. The SKD Sports Complex basketball gym, usually packed with roaring crowds, now faces an eerie silence. Teams preparing for the first and second divisions are stuck in limbo, unsure if their hard work will pay off this season.

One thing is certain, Liberian basketball is never dull. The court battles are just as intense off the hardwood as they are on it.

What’s Next?

Will the LBA resolve its legal woes in time for the April 25 tip-off? Or will this be another year of delays, drama, and streetball takeovers?

Stay tuned. The game is just getting started.

