Suzan Gbangaye Defamation Case

Suzan Gbangaye Ordered to Pay AUD 873,000 in Defamation Case

The Supreme Court of Western Australia has ordered Suzan Gbangaye, a Liberian-Australian talk show host, to pay AUD 873,000 in damages after being found guilty in a defamation lawsuit.

The case stemmed from comments Gbangaye made about the plaintiff during one of her broadcasts. The plaintiff argued that the remarks were false and damaging, causing significant harm to their personal and professional reputation.

During the trial, evidence was presented showing the impact of Gbangaye statements, leading the court to rule in favor of the plaintiff. The court determined that her comments were not only false but also made with a reckless disregard for the truth.

Gbangaye, known for her outspoken views, has a significant following within the Liberian community in Australia and beyond. Her talk show covers social issues, cultural topics, and personal stories, often sparking debate.

The ruling reinforces legal standards for public commentary and highlights the consequences of making defamatory statements in the media.