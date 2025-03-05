Fire Investigation Confirms Arson at Liberia Capitol Building

FRA Report Finds Fire Was Intentionally Set Near Speaker Podium Amid Speakership Controversy

A fire investigation report by the Fire Rescue Alliance (FRA) has confirmed that the December 2024 blaze at Liberia’s Capitol Building was an act of arson. The report, submitted to the Liberia National Police (LNP), revealed that an ignitable liquid was used to accelerate the fire, and eight one-gallon containers were discovered at the scene. Investigators ruled out electrical faults, concluding that the fire was deliberately set near the Speaker’s podium.

At the time of the incident, Rep. Fonati Koffa served as Speaker of the House of Representatives, a position he held amid political tensions following the 2024 elections. The speakership faced challenges, with rival factions within the legislature vying for influence. Following the elections in early 2025, Rep. Richard Koon was elected Speaker, replacing Koffa.

The timing of the fire, occurring during this period of political instability, has raised questions about potential motives. With security officers stationed at the Capitol Building around the clock, many are questioning how such an act was carried out undetected.

Authorities are now focused on identifying those responsible. The LNP has forwarded multiple individuals to court in connection with the case. The Monrovia City Court has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to proceed with the trial against defendants Thomas Etheridge and Eric Sasay.

As the investigation continues, many are left wondering was this a targeted attack, and if so, who was behind it?