🇳🇬 Regina Daniels & Ned Nwoko Marriage in Crisis? Mama Regina in Tears! 😱💔

Mama Regina in Tears! Regina Daniels & Ned Nwoko Marriage Has A U-Turn 😱💔

Drama is unfolding in billionaire Senator Ned Nwoko’s household as reports emerge that Regina Daniels is no longer interested in the marriage! Sources say the actress was left heartbroken after news leaked that her husband is allegedly eyeing a seventh wife—a move that shattered her trust.

In response, Regina reportedly wiped her Instagram clean, deleting all pictures and videos of Ned. This didn’t sit well with the billionaire, who allegedly flew to Morocco to reunite with his fifth wife—the same woman who approved his marriage to Regina! To make matters worse, he even gifted her the car originally meant for Regina! 🚘💨

Regina’s mother is not taking this lightly! She was seen crying uncontrollably, warning that she will hold Ned responsible if anything happens to her daughter. She reminded him of his promise that Regina would be his last wife—but clearly, things are not going as planned.

Now, the sixth wife is still feeling like the ultimate queen, but the fifth wife seems ready to give her blessing for Ned to bring in another woman. Meanwhile, Regina—the actress who once claimed she only speaks to people in Lamborghinis—is allegedly contemplating walking away from the marriage. But with the traditional marriage customs in place, leaving or cheating could have serious consequences. 😳

The big question remains: Will Regina stay, or is this the end of her billionaire love story? 👀🔥

