The $250K Mini Water Reservoir Controversy: Bopolu Celebration or a Costly Mystery?

Liberians Demand Transparency as Questions Mount Over Unstated Project Costs

A wave of public scrutiny has hit the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) following the unveiling of a newly constructed Mini Water Reservoir in Bopolu City. The project, completed under the supervision of Mo Ali and attested by Senator Amara Konneh, was met with both praise and skepticism. However, what should have been a celebrated development has instead sparked an ongoing debate how much did this project actually cost?

Liberians have taken to social media, questioning the undisclosed financial details of the reservoir. Speculation suggests a staggering $250,000 was spent, yet many argue that the facility does not reflect such a substantial investment. Activist Martin Kollie openly criticized the project, comparing it to a USAID-funded water initiative in another part of Liberia, which reportedly cost $370,000 and featured more extensive infrastructure. His assertion ignited further discourse, with many citizens demanding clarity on whether the funds were well-spent or misallocated.

Mo Ali Silence Fuels Speculation

During an online exchange, Mo Ali was pressed to disclose the exact amount spent on the project. Instead of providing a direct answer, he responded with an unusual challenge offering a guided tour of the facility and suggesting that if critics could prove the project was not worth its alleged cost, the government would allocate the same amount for them to construct a better one elsewhere. This response only intensified suspicions, as many viewed it as a deflection rather than an attempt at transparency.

Comparisons have also been drawn between this project and a separate initiative led by Representative Taa Wongbe, which received widespread approval from the public. Many Liberians argue that Wongbe’s project delivered more tangible results, making the Bopolu reservoir look underwhelming in contrast. Adding to the tension, the Executive Mansion reportedly responded to social media criticism, further escalating the discourse.

A City Divided: Celebration vs. Skepticism While some citizens praised Mo Ali and his team for delivering a water system that could potentially benefit Bopolu residents, others remain unconvinced. The situation has reignited political divisions, with some questioning whether the city inhabitants are being manipulated for political gain. Many have also pointed out that former President George Weah administration had previously constructed a modern hospital the Emirate Hospital in the same city, which they believe stands as a more impactful development compared to the mini water project.

The debate rages on, with some defending the initiative as a step in the right direction, while others see it as another case of financial mismanagement. Until the true cost of the Mini Water Reservoir is revealed, the controversy will continue to grow, leaving Liberians questioning whether their tax dollars are truly being used for their benefit or simply disappearing into political obscurity.