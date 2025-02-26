President Boakai Dedicates Solar-Powered Mini Water System in Bopolu City, Liberia

5,000 Residents to Benefit from Safe Drinking Water Initiative In Gbopulu City, Liberia

BOPOLU CITY, LIBERIA – In a landmark achievement for water accessibility in rural Liberia, President Joseph N. Boakai on Tuesday dedicated a solar-powered mini water system in Bopolu City, Gbarpolu County. The initiative, fully funded by the Liberian government and executed by the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC), is expected to provide safe drinking water to 5,000 residents.

The water system, a long-awaited project advocated by the people of Bopolu and supervised by Gbarpolu County Senator Amara Konneh, marks a significant step toward addressing the city’s water crisis. With clean drinking water now accessible, residents can look forward to improved sanitation, public health, and a better quality of life.

A Game-Changer for Bopolu City

The newly installed system operates through solar power, pumping water from a 700-foot-deep well to a 15,000-gallon reservoir. From there, the water is distributed via a 1.7-kilometer pipeline to key locations within the city, including schools, public offices, and healthcare facilities. A crucial aspect of the project is its direct connection to the city’s hospital, ensuring that doctors, nurses, and patients have uninterrupted access to clean water.

“This is more than just a water project. It is about providing dignity and improving the well-being of our people,” President Boakai stated during the dedication ceremony. “Clean water is a basic human right, and we are committed to making it accessible to all Liberians, no matter where they live.”

Bringing Water Closer to the People

One of the most impactful elements of this project is the establishment of five water kiosks, each equipped with six faucets, strategically placed across the city. These kiosks, totaling 30 public faucets, ensure that residents—especially those in marketplaces and high-traffic areas—can access clean water free of charge.

“The introduction of these kiosks means no one in Bopolu will have to rely on contaminated water sources anymore,” said Senator Amara Konneh. “We have laid the foundation for households to eventually install their own faucets, bringing us closer to a time when every home has running water.”

The availability of safe drinking water is expected to significantly reduce waterborne diseases such as cholera and typhoid, which have plagued rural communities for years due to reliance on unsafe water sources.

A Symbol of Progress and Future Development

The dedication of this mini water system is part of a broader effort by the Liberian government to improve infrastructure in underserved communities. By leveraging solar energy, the project also aligns with Liberia’s commitment to sustainable development and renewable energy solutions.

Mo Ali, an official from the LWSC, along with his team, conducted a final test of the system before officially handing it over to the community. “This project is proof that when communities and government work together, real change happens,” Ali remarked. “Bopolu is setting an example for other regions in need of clean water solutions.”

Residents of Bopolu City expressed their gratitude for the project, describing it as a transformative development for their community. “Before this, we had to walk long distances to fetch water, sometimes from unsafe sources. Now, we have clean water right in our neighborhood,” said Hawa Kamara, a market vendor.

As Bopolu takes this significant step forward, the water system serves as both a milestone and a foundation for further development. It highlights the power of community-driven advocacy and government responsiveness in bringing essential services to those in need.

With this achievement, the people of Bopolu City can look ahead to a healthier and more sustainable future—one where clean water is no longer a luxury, but a necessity available to all.