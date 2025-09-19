Liberia’s Master Queen Faces Possible Ban from LFA

Unconfirmed reports suggest Grace Hawa Weah could be sidelined indefinitely from Liberian football

MONROVIA, LIBERIA – Unconfirmed reports emerging from the Liberia Football Association (LFA) indicate that Grace Hawa Weah, popularly known as Master Queen, may be facing a potential ban that could end her involvement with the country’s top football body.

Weah, who serves as President of Determine Girls FC, has had a troubled relationship with the LFA in recent years. In June, she was fined LD150,000 and instructed to issue a public apology after a series of disputes with the federation. The apology, carried by several major newspapers, was completed before the June 15 deadline.

Her disciplinary history also includes a 2024 ban and LD50,000 fine over a controversial social media post criticizing the LFA’s awards ceremony. Despite these setbacks, she fulfilled her financial obligations and continued to lead her team, traveling with Determine Girls FC to Senegal for the CAF Women’s Champions League.

The latest reports, however, suggest that the LFA may have extended or escalated its disciplinary measures, potentially barring Weah from all LFA-related activities. If confirmed, she would only be allowed participation in the Liberia National County Meet, a separate nationwide competition.

If the decision stands, Master Queen could become the first female club president in Liberia to face such a sanction, raising questions about the challenges women face in football leadership within the country. Rumors also suggest that another female club president may soon come under LFA scrutiny, signaling a wave of disciplinary crackdowns.

The LFA has yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

It appears that this situation is a full suspension rather than a ban, and we’re working to confirm the specific reasons behind it. This is the second suspension within a year, and it’s important that we address any potential issues moving forward. We will provide more information soon regarding the cause and the circumstances surrounding this suspension, as it seems there may be some controversy involved. Thank you for your understanding and patience as we navigate this matter.