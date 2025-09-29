FIBA Invites Two Liberian Players and a Coach to Regional Youth Camp in Cairo

Liberia’s basketball talent is gaining international recognition as the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has extended invitations to two rising stars and a coach to attend the prestigious Regional Youth Camp in Cairo, Egypt, from October 19–22, 2025.

Coach Gaye Tuanzama, along with standout players David Evans and Kamara Kosso, earned their spots at the camp following their impressive performances during the recent FIBA U16 Afrobasket 2025 tournament held in Rwanda. Their skill, dedication, and contribution to Liberia’s national youth team caught the attention of FIBA scouts, paving the way for this international opportunity.

The Cairo Youth Camp will bring together top young players and coaches from across Africa for intensive training, mentorship, and exposure to elite basketball development programs.

This milestone marks another significant step for Liberia’s basketball growth on the continental stage. Congratulations to Coach Tuanzama, Evans, and Kosso as they represent the nation and proudly fly the Liberian flag in Cairo.