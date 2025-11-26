“I Can’t Leave My Bull Dogs!” — Lyee K. Bility Faces Growing Pressure.

Whispers, politics, and ambition collide as fans push Lyee K. Bility toward a presidency role, while the Bull Dogs fight to keep their VP right where he is.

The tension in Liberia’s basketball community is climbing, and at the center of it all is one name: Lyee K. Bility, the fast-rising administrator whose passion for the sport captured him only last year, and whose influence has quickly made him a major figure within the Paynesville Bull Dogs Basketball Team.

Bility, now the Vice President of the Bull Dogs, entered the team when they were in the third division. With dedication and consistent support, he stood by as the squad made their way up to the second division, becoming a critical part of the team’s leadership.

But now, rumors are stirring.

A popular basketball platform, Promoting Basketball in Liberia, recently suggested that Bility was preparing to leave the Bull Dogs for Bushrod Dreams, a first-division team, with claims that he was set to serve as their new President. The platform framed it as a whisper circulating behind the scenes, but Lyee wasted no time shutting it down.

“I can’t leave my BullDogs for anyone!” he declared in response to the post.

The statement caused immediate waves.

Edwina Nette Tecole Subah, the President of the Bull Dogs, publicly called on him to clear the air, asking him to inform her early if any plans were in motion. Again, Lyee reaffirmed his loyalty to the team.

But the platform pressed on, insisting the rumor was just “talk from Saturday night” and even went further, encouraging him to consider the move, arguing that leading Dreams into first-division competition wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Their dialogues

Their pressure reflects a growing sentiment across the basketball sphere:

Many believe Lyee is destined for a bigger leadership role, potentially even the Presidency of the Liberia Basketball Federation someday.

And here lies the dilemma.

Remaining Vice President of the Bull Dogs may limit his chances of running for higher office in the future. Some insiders even whisper that his lack of upward mobility within the Bull Dogs leadership, especially since the current President is Coach Edwin Subah’s sister, could hinder his long-term goals.

Now, as fans, analysts, and political actors push their narratives, all eyes turn to Coach Edwin Subah, one of the most respected voices in the Paynesville Bulls camp. What will he say? How will he guide this crossroads moment?

One thing is clear:

The heat is on. The decision is Lyee’s to make, stay loyal, or rise to greater power.

As Edwina Subah put it best:

“Oh da your plan proh. Just let me know ahead of time.”