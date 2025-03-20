Police Allegedly Kill Motorbike Rider After Freeman’s Threats

Police Allegedly Kill Motorbike Rider Less Than 48 Hours After Deputy Director Freeman’s Threats

Monrovia, Liberia – Tensions are escalating in Monrovia after reports emerged that a police officer allegedly hit and killed a motorbike rider near SATCOM’s office in Congo Town on Wednesday evening. This tragic incident occurred barely 48 hours after Liberia National Police (LNP) Deputy Inspector General for Operations, J. Nelson Freeman, issued an ominous warning against motorbike and keke riders.

Speaking on the premises of the Supreme Court earlier this week, Freeman was caught on record threatening commercial riders: “We will hit and kill you! Get ready to bury more cyclists!” His statements, which sparked widespread outrage, were made amidst ongoing police crackdowns on motorcyclists accused of violating movement restrictions.

Eyewitnesses at the scene allege that the police were directly responsible for the fatal accident. While some reports suggest the victim died on the spot, a video from the scene captures bystanders shouting: “He’s still breathing!” as the injured rider was being carried away by the authorities. The police have yet to provide an official statement on the victim’s condition or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The police crackdown on motorcyclists has been a point of contention, especially as restrictions on their movement remain in place despite a pending Supreme Court ruling on the matter. Many see this latest incident as a grim fulfillment of Freeman’s controversial remarks, deepening public mistrust of the LNP.

Criticism is mounting against President Joseph Boakai, with some accusing him of failing to rein in the escalating violence under the leadership of Inspector General Gregory Coleman and his deputy, Freeman. Activists argue that the LNP’s unchecked brutality represents a threat to national security, as incidents of police violence continue to increase.

On the scene of the accident

With this latest development, opposition leaders and civil society groups are calling for an immediate independent investigation into the alleged killing, as well as a review of the police’s use of force against unarmed civilians.

As protests loom and frustration rises, all eyes are on the government’s next move. Will the Boakai administration take responsibility for the actions of the police, or will public outrage continue to grow unchecked?

Developing Story…

Stay tuned for further updates as more details emerge on this unfolding situation.