Miss Liberia’s First Runner-Up, Kindness Wilson Struggles For Redemption

From Pageant Glory to Public Backlash: How One Controversial Moment Cost Kindness Wilson Her Crown and Reputation

Monrovia, Liberia – Social media went into a frenzy after a shocking video surfaced on Facebook, showing Miss Liberia’s First Runner-Up 2022, Kindness Wilson, slapping a fellow student on the campus of Stella Maris Polytechnic. The incident, which unfolded in broad daylight, has since sparked heated debates across Liberia, putting Wilson’s reputation and pageant titles on the line.

Miss Wilson, who recently traveled to Thailand to represent Liberia at the Miss Global 2025 Beauty Pageant, was already under scrutiny after a controversial moment during the international competition. During her introduction, she sang what she claimed to be a line from Liberia’s National Anthem—only for viewers to realize that the lyrics she sang bore no resemblance to the actual anthem. This misrepresentation angered many Liberians, with critics taking to social media to express their disappointment.

Rather than addressing the backlash calmly, Wilson saw the criticism as cyberbullying and reportedly took matters into her own hands. The situation escalated when she confronted a fellow student, allegedly over remarks made about her online, and slapped the individual. The viral video of the altercation only fueled public outrage, leading to swift consequences.

Within 24 hours of the scandal breaking, Stella Maris Polytechnic took decisive action, suspending Wilson from the institution for two months. Shortly after, the mother of the assaulted student filed a lawsuit (alleged) against her for assault, further deepening the crisis. The fallout continued as organizers of Miss International Liberia, a title she held, stripped her of the crown, stating that her actions violated the standards and conduct expected of a beauty queen.

Miss Internationa Liberia Statement to Miss Wilson

Meanwhile, the Miss Liberia Organization has yet to announce whether Wilson will also lose her First Runner-Up title, but pressure from the public is mounting. Many Liberians believe her apology, which was read from a prepared statement and posted on another page rather than her own, lacked sincerity. Some are calling for her to be fully dethroned and stripped of all pageant honors, reducing her to what they describe as a “common citizen.”

Wilson’s journey has been one of hard work and dedication. Over the years, she has served Liberia with grace, representing Grand Gedeh County and ultimately securing her place as Miss Liberia’s First Runner-Up in 2024, Miss Global, and Miss International. She has been widely praised for her poise, intelligence, and patriotism. However, this incident has now overshadowed her achievements, leaving many questioning whether a single mistake should define her entire legacy.

While some sympathize with Wilson, acknowledging the emotional toll of online criticism, others argue that a true queen should rise above the noise rather than resort to physical confrontation. As the controversy continues to unfold, all eyes are on the Miss Liberia Organization to see whether they will deliver the final blow, or offer a path to redemption.

Stay tuned for updates as this story develops.