In a move stirring mixed reactions across Liberia’s entertainment and regulatory landscape, Eddie Watson, a Liberian-born Ghanaian actor and producer, has reportedly been signed on as the first ever brand ambassador for the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA). The announcement, shared quietly through recent social-media posts and later confirmed indirectly, has ignited a flurry of public response.

Public Reaction: Praise and Skepticism

While some see this as a bold attempt by LTA to leverage Watson’s international appeal and media clout, skepticism runs deep. Critics contend that appointing a diaspora figure, residing in Ghana, overlooks homegrown talent living and working in Liberia. Questions abound: Why bypass local personalities entrenched in Liberia’s creative sector? Is the move genuinely strategic, and focused on monetizing Liberia’s arts at an international level, or is it driven by insider relationships?

Insider Ties: Advantage or Nepotism?

Multiple insiders indicate a close working dynamic between Eddie Watson and Mr. Kamara, head of LTA, suggesting a pattern: Watson has been featured in several of Kamara’s major events, even before this ambassadorship was announced. Some speculate that the ambassadorial appointment might reflect personal rapport more than institutional strategy.

Mr. Kamara of LTA and Eddie Watson

What Can Eddie Watson Bring to the Table?

There’s no question Watson has clout in Ghanaian, Nigerian, and broader West African film industries, his acclaimed documentary Ebola (2014) and several Ghana Movie Award wins attest to that . But what does this mean for Liberia?

International Markets? Watson’s connections and media presence could open doors to collaborations, productions, or film distribution that benefit Liberian creatives. Digital Innovation? As an LTA ambassador, Watson may champion initiatives to monetize creative content through telecom platforms, one of LTA’s stated objectives.

However, those in the local creative industries voice concerns: Will LTA actively support and invest in Liberian-based actors, musicians, and producers, or will Watson’s role remain largely symbolic?

Pressing Questions Ahead

Scope and Deliverables: What concrete responsibilities accompany Watson’s ambassadorship, beyond photo-ops and social media mentions? Local Integration: Will local talents be engaged in parallel programs, or will they be sidelined? Accountability: What are the performance metrics for this endorsement, and who will hold Watson, and LTA, accountable?

Uncovered Facts

Eddie Watson’s deep ties to Ghanaian and Nollywood cinema are well documented . Watson previously served as an “International Promoter” for Liberia’s Academy of Talents, under Vice President Boakai’s oversight in 2014 . Despite local reports of Watson’s participation in events orchestrated by Kamara, there is no clear record of formal collaboration on LTA-specific programmes, suggesting this may be one of their most visible collaborations to date.

Eddie Watson’s appointment as LTA’s ambassador signals a noteworthy alignment between diaspora influence and Liberia’s telecommunications development goals. But until LTA clarifies Watson’s mandate, and importantly, how Liberian artists in-country will benefit, doubts will persist. Will this partnership catalyze monetization opportunities and global exposure for Liberia’s creative sector, or will it simply echo existing patterns of gatekeeping?

The public awaits detailed briefings from LTA officials. In the coming weeks, we’ll monitor whether Watson produces tangible outcomes, such as new content partnerships, digital platform launches, or revenue streams for Liberian creatives, and how this shapes his ambassadorial legacy.

Stay tuned for further updates as more details emerge about Eddie Watson’s role and the real impact this collaboration may, or may not, have.

Lead-In Questions for Further Reporting:

What specific campaigns or initiatives will Eddie Watson front as LTA ambassador? How will the Authority ensure local creatives access the same visibility and economic benefits? What timeline and metrics are in place to track the success of this collaboration?