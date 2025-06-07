Tensions Rise as CDC Faces Possible Raid Amid Political Retaliation Allegations

Liberia stands on the brink of what many fear could be a major political crisis, as reports circulate that the Unity Party (UP)-led government may authorize a police raid on the headquarters of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

This follows a chain of recent political events, including the controversial imprisonment of three CDC political leaders after police alleged their involvement in the arson attack on the Capitol Building in Monrovia. The arrests, however, are being viewed by many as a politically motivated payback strategy mirroring past incidents between Liberia’s major parties.

A Cycle of Political Vengeance?

Critics and observers argue that the latest developments are an echo of past injustices, particularly referencing the imprisonment of former Chief Justice Gloria Musu Scott, who was accused in 2023 of murdering her foster daughter. The case drew significant public interest and controversy, as Scott maintained her innocence throughout the proceedings. She remained behind bars until the Unity Party returned to power following the 2023 elections, after which she was released and cleared of charges-raising serious concerns about judicial impartiality and political interference.

Similarly, the Unity Party lost its own political headquarters in 2017, shortly after the CDC came to power under President George Weah. At the time, the UP accused the CDC of using state mechanisms to evict them from the property under what was described as politically charged legal action.

Now, in what many see as a turn of the tide, the CDC finds itself on the receiving end of similar state pressure. The property on which the CDC headquarters stands has been at the center of a legal battle. Though recent court rulings confirmed that the rightful owners have won their claim to the land, the sudden push for a police-led raid raises eyebrows, especially considering the timing and recent arrests of CDC officials.

Calls for Fairness and Justice

The arrest of former House Speaker Jefferson Koffa, alongside two other senior CDC figures, has ignited widespread criticism. Their imprisonment for alleged involvement in the Capitol Building arson was followed by the controversial release of a Unity Party lawmaker who was reportedly under investigation for similar charges but was mysteriously freed overnight. The unequal treatment has fueled speculation of a double standard in Liberia’s justice system, sparking unrest among opposition supporters.

“This just proves that in Liberia, guilt or innocence is not determined by evidence or justice, but by who holds power,” a university student in central Monrovia told Gossip Liberia. “When you’re out of power, you’re guilty. When you’re in power, you walk free.”

A Brewing Storm?

As June 10 approaches, questions loom large:

Will the CDC choose to comply and vacate their headquarters peacefully, or will they resist a potential police raid? Will the opposition stage mass protests demanding the release of Jefferson Koffa and the other detained political figures? Can Liberia’s fragile democracy survive another round of political retaliation without descending into chaos?

Security agencies have remained tight-lipped, and government spokespersons have not confirmed nor denied reports of the impending raid. Meanwhile, civil society groups and legal experts are calling for calm, transparency, and respect for the rule of law.

“This is not the time for political vengeance,” warned a statement from the Center for Democratic Accountability. “Liberia’s democracy must not be held hostage by cycles of retribution.”

As the nation watches anxiously, the hope for peaceful dialogue and institutional independence remains faint but essential. The coming days could either affirm Liberia’s commitment to democratic maturity-or plunge it deeper into political unrest.