Court Issues Arrest Warrants for Ex-Officials in 53.34-Carat Diamond Scandal

Monrovia, Liberia — In a dramatic turn of events, the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court in Monrovia has ordered the arrest and imprisonment of several former top Liberian government officials for their alleged involvement in the disappearance of a rare 53.34-carat diamond, a scandal Judge J. Boima Kontoe described as the work of a “criminal cartel.”

The ruling, issued this week, comes after months of legal scrutiny and names several prominent figures believed to have played key roles in the controversial case. Among them are former Minister of Justice and Attorney General Cllr. Frank Musa Dean, former Minister of Mines and Energy Gesler Murray, Mustapha Tounkara, President of the Diamond Dealers Association, and three others — Korvah Baykah, James Biaku, and Emmanuel T.J. Saye — who were linked to the appraisal, certification, and sale of the gem.

Supreme Court-Ordered Probe Exposes Major Irregularities

Judge Kontoe’s decision follows a Supreme Court mandate to investigate legal breaches and procedural flaws surrounding the seizure, valuation, and sale of the diamond. According to the court, the entire process, from its certification under the Kimberley Process to its eventual sale, was marred by secrecy, influenced heavily by the Attorney General’s directives, and lacked proper documentation or transparency.

In his ruling, Judge Kontoe described the case as one “woven together by collusion, secrecy, and deliberate connivance,” adding that it was “highly improbable” the diamond could have vanished without the participation of influential government figures.

Arrest Until Diamond Is Recovered

The court ordered that all individuals named in the ruling be taken into custody and held at Monrovia Central Prison until they provide a full account of the diamond’s whereabouts.

“They shall be arrested and detained until they have answered to the court and the mystery of the missing diamond is resolved,” Judge Kontoe declared.

A Historic Blow Against Corruption

The decision is being hailed as a watershed moment in Liberia’s fight against corruption and illegal exploitation of its natural resources. Analysts say the court’s bold stance sends a clear message that abuse of public office and illicit dealings in the country’s lucrative mineral sector will no longer go unchecked.

The whereabouts of the 53.34-carat diamond remain unknown, but with the court now turning up the legal pressure, the long-running mystery may soon see a resolution.