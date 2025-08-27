Breaking Barriers: Liberian-American Airwoman Crowned First-Ever Miss Africa North Dakota

Davina Fahnbulleh Shines as a Symbol of Heritage, Beauty & Global Ambition

Moorhead, Minnesota – In a dazzling night of culture, elegance, and empowerment, Davina Fahnbulleh made history as the inaugural Miss Africa North Dakota USA, representing Serengeti. A proud Liberian immigrant and member of the United States Air Force, Davina’s win is more than a crown, it’s a story of resilience, heritage, and breaking barriers for the African diaspora in America.

The debut event, hosted at the prestigious Hjemkomst Center in Moorhead, celebrated Africa’s diversity and the power of women’s voices. Seven extraordinary contestants from across the African diaspora competed, with each showcasing not just beauty but purpose, advocating for cultural pride, community unity, and educational empowerment.

Davina Fahnbulleh Wears her crown

Judged by a distinguished panel including Mayor Shelly Carlson of Moorhead City, Amanda Frost of Folkways, and Dr. Terry, former Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Fargo, the competition set a new standard for cultural pageantry in the Midwest.

The event, complete with a luxury car displayed at the entrance and ultimately awarded to the winner, was both fashionable and unforgettable. Vanessa Angau secured second place, while special crowns were also awarded:

Miss South Sudan North Dakota – Vanessa Angau Miss Liberia North Dakota – Tehtee Paye Miss Somalia North Dakota – Marwa Adan Miss Burundi North Dakota – Noela Niyokwizera African Princess North Dakota – Marthaline Monnangnion

The crowning moment reached its peak when Queen Porcha Taylor, Miss Africa USA (Washington, D.C.), traveled in as guest of honor to officially crown Davina, marking the beginning of a new era for African beauty queens in the diaspora.

Davina now holds the torch for bridging African heritage with global ambition, embodying what it means to be both African and American, while standing as a role model for young women across borders.