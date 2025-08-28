Liberia 2029: Fifteen Senators Face Uphill Battle for Re-election

With just 1–2 % of senators historically returning to office, a dozen counties may break the trend in 2029 as prominent figures, among them Senate Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence and integrity-champion Darius Dillon, brace for tight races.

Monrovia, Liberia – As Liberia prepares for its next round of senatorial elections set for 10 October 2029, fifteen incumbent senators will be vying for re-election, a campaign that comes against decades of historical turnover in the Senate. Analysts note that, in previous election cycles such as 2011, 2014, 2020, and 2023, only a handful of counties re-elected their sitting senators, indicating a longstanding trend of low retention .

Historical context:

2011: Only Montserrado and Sinoe returned their incumbents. 2014: Bong and Nimba were the only ones to re-elect senators. 2020: Montserrado, Grand Bassa, and Sinoe showed “gracious compassion.” 2023: Maryland, Nimba, Montserrado, and Grand Kru bucked the trend .

With such a backdrop, the 2029 contests present high stakes both for the political future of these incumbents and for the Senate’s tradition of turnover.

Below is a look at those seeking re-election, along with brief profiles that highlight their leadership or public image to date:

Profile Snapshot: Incumbent Senators Seeking Re-election in 2029

Sen. Abraham Darius “Darius” Dillon (Montserrado County) A vocal advocate for integrity, accountability, and social justice, Dillon has built a reputation for championing transparency and austerity in governance. He notably called for scrutiny of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission chair’s citizenship, reflecting his anti-corruption stance .

Sen. Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence (Grand Bassa County) A pioneering female legislator and opposition leader, she became the first woman to represent Grand Bassa in the Senate. Known as the “lioness” or “iron lady,” she champions gender equality, social justice, and institutional reform. Since January 2024, she has served as Senate President Pro-Tempore and leads the Liberty Party and the Women’s Legislative Caucus.

Sen. Augustine S. Chea (Sinoe County) Elected in 2018, Chea represents a county historically more likely to re-elect incumbents, as seen in past cycles . Sen. James P. Biney (Maryland County) Serving since 2020, Biney enters the 2029 contest from a county that has previously given second chances to sitting lawmakers.

Sen. Simon Taylor (Grand Cape Mount County) Elected in 2020, Taylor is representing his county in the current legislature . Sen. Zoe E. Pennue (Grand Gedeh County) Since 2020, Pennue has served Grand Gedeh and may benefit politically from incumbency.

Sen. Nya D. Twayen Jr. (Nimba County) A more recent addition to the Senate, representing Nimba since 2024, his 2029 run will be his first full re-election campaign.

Sen. Joseph Jallah (Lofa County) Elected in 2022, Jallah’s bid for a second term will test his popularity and county dynamics.

Sen. Prince Kermue Moye Sr. (Bong County) Often referred to as simply Prince Moye, he has been in the Senate since 2020 and represents a county that has previously re-elected incumbents.

Sen. Emmanuel Nuquay (Margibi County) A former Speaker of the House, Nuquay is known for advocating port autonomy, particularly pushing for decentralization and modernization of Liberian seaports—though his initiatives have sparked debate over conflicts of interest.

Sen. Numene T. H. Bartekwa (Grand Kru County) Serving since 2020, Bartekwa seeks to continue his tenure in a county that re-elected its senator in 2023.

Sen. Wellington Gevon Smith (River Cess County) Since 2020, Smith has held the River Cess seat and now campaigns for re-election.

Sen. Edwin Melvin Snowe Jr. (Bomi County) A notable presence since 2020, Snowe now faces a comeback challenge, including a potential rematch with former Senator Sando Johnson.

Sen. Botoe Kanneh (Gbarpolu County) Elected in 2020, Kanneh must retain support in a region that often values continuity.

Sen. Jonathan Boycharles Sogbie (River Gee County) Serving since 2020, Sogbie aims to hold onto his seat in a county that re-elected its senator in 2023 .

Outlook & Significance:

Historic Retention Levels: With just 1–2 % of sitting senators historically re-elected, the 2029 contests may again feature high turnover. However, counties that broke that pattern, such as Montserrado, Nimba, and others, could influence broader national trends.

Profiles to Watch:

Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence stands out for her leadership as Pro-Tempore and her strong advocacy on gender and democracy. Darius Dillon remains a prominent voice in anti-corruption reform. Emmanuel Nuquay’s policy push for port autonomy adds international interest to his legislative legacy.

As October 2029 approaches, international observers and domestic stakeholders alike will closely monitor whether these 15 incumbents can overcome Liberia’s tradition of legislative turnover, or whether anew generation of voices will follow Prince Johnson’s long-standing career as the exception to the rule.