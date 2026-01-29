Minister-Designate Cornelia Kruah to Face Senate Confirmation on Friday

The Minister-Designate of Youth and Sports, Madam Cornelia Wonkerleh Kruah, is scheduled to appear before the Liberian Senate today to prove her readiness and competence for the position entrusted to her.

Ahead of her appearance, Madam Kruah took to social media with confidence, reminding the public that while she proudly embraces the phrase “African Baddie,” a reference drawn from Bucky Raw’s popular song, she is equally grounded in professionalism, experience, and academic excellence. She emphasized that her style does not limit her capacity to serve, but rather reflects a new generation of leadership.

Notably, Madam Kruah is making history as the first youth under the age of 35 to be appointed Minister of Youth and Sports. Her nomination has sparked widespread excitement among young Liberians, many of whom see her as a true representation of youth inclusion in governance.

In a post that quickly gained attention online, she outlined her qualifications, which include:

MA in International Economics & Politics LLB in Law BSc in Economics National Vice Chair for Inter-Party Relations & NEC Affairs, Unity Party Attorney-at-Law Deputy Minister of State for Administration

Her credentials have since silenced critics who questioned her experience and preparedness for the role.

As the Senate hearing gets ready for Friday, many Liberians, especially the youth, are eager to see her confirmed, hopeful that her leadership will bring fresh energy and meaningful reforms to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.