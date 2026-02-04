Calls Grow for Government Intervention Following Saye Town Demolition

There are growing concerns that Liberia’s relevant authorities should take urgent action following the demolition of several homes in Saye Town. Many citizens have described the situation as heartbreaking, as affected residents remain displaced with no clear plan for relocation.

Following the demolition, dozens of residents have been left homeless and without shelter. Many families, including women and children, are reportedly sleeping among the rubble of their destroyed homes. This distressing situation has revived painful memories of Liberia’s civil war for many community members.

Residents and civil society voices are calling for the immediate provision of emergency housing to relocate the displaced families and protect them from harsh weather conditions. They stress that no citizen should be left exposed to the cold and unsafe conditions after losing their home.

Residents sleeping in rubble after demolition

Meanwhile, allegations have surfaced involving the district leadership. According to reports, the district leader is allegedly linked to a scandal involving a sum of US$60,000, said to have been given by a businessman or the individual who won the court case that led to the demolition of the homes. However, Representative Prince Tole reportedly provided only US$3,000 to the affected residents, an act some claim was presented as though the money came from his personal resources.

Community members have described the situation as unacceptable and are demanding transparency, accountability, and urgent humanitarian intervention to address the suffering of the displaced residents.