FC Fassell Challenges Mustapha Raji’s Eligibility in LFA Presidential Race

Monrovia, Liberia – Liberian club side FC Fassell has formally raised serious objections to the candidacy of current Liberia Football Association (LFA) President Mustapha I. Raji, whose bid for a third term is now facing renewed scrutiny over past allegations.

According to documents submitted to the LFA Election Committee prior to the official release of the candidates list, FC Fassell petitioned the body to disqualify Raji based on what they described as a “documented history of misconduct.” However, the complaint was reportedly dismissed by the committee.

Key Allegations Raised

In their complaint, FC Fassell outlined two major incidents:

1998 Registration Falsification Case: Reports indicate that in September 1998, Mustapha Raji was handed a two-year ban for allegedly falsifying player registration documents involving LISCR FC (then known as Barcelona FC) during a Third Division playoff. The sanction was reportedly tied to forgery-related violations. 2008 Executive Committee Expulsion: FC Fassell further cited Raji’s expulsion from the LFA Executive Committee in 2008, which followed allegations of misconduct during his tenure within the football governing body.

Conflict with Election Guidelines

FC Fassell argued that these incidents directly contradict Paragraph 4 of the LFA Election Committee eligibility criteria, which clearly states that:

“Candidates shall not be eligible to participate in these elections if they have been found guilty of a criminal offense or documented history of fraud, financial misconduct, or misappropriation of funds…”

LFA eligibility criteria for not participating in election

The club maintains that the past sanctions against Raji fall within the scope of these restrictions, referencing Article 45.4 of the LFA Statutes (2018, as amended in 2021, 2022, and 2023).

Double Standard Concerns Raised

The situation has been further intensified by the involvement of another aspirant, Cassell Kuoh, who was disqualified from the same electoral process on grounds of criminal-related issues.

Kuoh has reportedly challenged the consistency of the committee’s decisions, arguing that if his candidacy was invalidated based on alleged offenses, then the same standard should apply to Raji.

“If I am deemed ineligible, then the rules must apply equally,” Kuoh emphasized in his response to the committee’s ruling.

Growing Tension Ahead of Elections

This development adds another layer of controversy to the upcoming LFA elections, raising questions about transparency, consistency, and adherence to established statutes.

As of now, the LFA Election Committee has not publicly detailed the basis for dismissing FC Fassell’s complaint, leaving stakeholders and the football community awaiting further clarification.

The situation continues to unfold as pressure mounts on the committee to address the allegations and ensure a fair and credible electoral process.