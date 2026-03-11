$239 Million Spent, Yet Borders Exposed: Liberia’s National Security System Faces Hard Questions

As tensions rise along Liberia’s borders, a closer look at two decades of security spending raises urgent questions about accountability, manpower, and whether the country is prepared to defend its sovereignty.

Monrovia, Liberia — In an era where nations are strengthening their defense systems and modernizing border protection, Liberia is facing a troubling question: how can a country spend hundreds of millions of dollars on national security and still appear unprepared to defend its borders?

Since 2006, Liberia’s National Security Agency (NSA) alone has reportedly received an estimated US$239 million in government allocations under three successive administrations. Yet concerns are mounting among citizens, analysts, and policy observers about whether those resources have translated into meaningful national defense capacity.

The concern has intensified following tensions along Liberia’s northern border, where allegations of foreign military presence recently sparked fear among residents in Foya, Lofa County, raising broader questions about the country’s readiness to respond to external threats and protect its territorial integrity.

Budget records indicate that during the administration of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf from 2006 to 2017, the National Security Agency received approximately $17 million in allocations. This period coincided with Liberia’s post–civil war recovery, when international peacekeepers from the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) remained responsible for much of the country’s security framework. For years, the presence of UN peacekeeping forces filled a critical security gap, but critics argue that the arrangement also reflected the fragile state of Liberia’s domestic security institutions during that time.

When the government of George Weah assumed power in 2018, the NSA’s budget increased significantly. Between 2018 and 2023, the agency reportedly received $113 million. The period was widely viewed as an opportunity for Liberia to rebuild confidence in its own security forces following the withdrawal of UN peacekeepers and the return of full responsibility for national defense to domestic institutions.

However, reports from within the security sector suggested that serious structural challenges persisted. Recruitment levels remained low, operational resources were limited, and many security personnel reportedly experienced delayed salaries. Retired officers also raised concerns about unpaid pension benefits, while morale within parts of the security sector was said to be affected by the lack of consistent support and investment. Although the government initiated projects such as the construction of a military hospital and other support facilities for the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), critics argue that these efforts did not significantly expand the size or operational readiness of the country’s security forces.

Under the current administration of Joseph Boakai, the NSA has received approximately $52 million in allocations between 2024 and 2026. Yet despite the continued funding, the core concerns surrounding manpower, equipment, and institutional capacity remain unresolved.

Liberia’s military remains one of the smallest in West Africa. The Armed Forces of Liberia is estimated to have roughly 2,000 active soldiers. When other paramilitary and security units are included, such as immigration officers, specialized security forces, and certain police units, the broader manpower connected to national security is estimated at around 7,600 personnel.

In comparison, neighboring countries maintain far larger military forces. Côte d’Ivoire has an estimated 27,000 active personnel, Guinea maintains roughly 28,000 troops, while Sierra Leone has about 9,000 soldiers. The disparity raises questions among security analysts about Liberia’s ability to respond effectively to a national crisis or a sustained border confrontation.

For many Liberians, the issue is not simply the size of the country’s security forces but the broader question of accountability. If nearly $239 million has been spent on the National Security Agency alone since 2006, citizens increasingly want to know how that investment has strengthened intelligence gathering, border monitoring, troop readiness, and the overall defense infrastructure of the state.

The recent tensions along Liberia’s borders have therefore triggered more than a territorial concern. They have sparked a national conversation about governance, transparency, and the long-term strategy for protecting the country’s sovereignty. In a region where geopolitical pressures and cross-border security threats continue to evolve, Liberia faces a critical challenge: whether to significantly reform and strengthen its national security architecture or risk remaining vulnerable when crises emerge.

For many observers and citizens alike, one question continues to resonate across the country: after spending $239 million on national security, is Liberia truly prepared to defend itself?