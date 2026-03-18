LIBERIA, GUINEA, AND SIERRA LEONE MOVE TO EASE BORDER TENSIONS IN LOFA COUNTY

Authorities announce troop withdrawal, suspend mining activities, and reaffirm commitment to peaceful resolution

The Government of Liberia says it is actively monitoring developments along the Liberia–Guinea border in Lofa County, assuring the public that the situation is being addressed with urgency and priority.

In an official statement, Liberia, Guinea, and Sierra Leone jointly reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace and stability along their shared borders. The communiqué stressed the need to uphold the long-standing tradition of peaceful coexistence among border communities and called for an immediate return to previously agreed positions in disputed areas.

Liberian authorities welcomed a directive from the Guinean government ordering its troops to withdraw to their original border positions, describing the move as a constructive step toward reducing tensions and restoring normalcy.

However, officials acknowledged that earlier troop movements in Sorlumba, Lofa County, had raised concerns among residents. Following diplomatic engagement, Guinean authorities clarified that the movements were part of the process of implementing the withdrawal order.

The three countries reiterated their commitment to resolving all border-related disputes through peaceful diplomatic channels, in line with international principles that promote dialogue, negotiation, and non-violent conflict resolution.

As part of efforts to stabilize the situation and prevent escalation, the Liberian government announced the immediate suspension of operations by BK Enterprise, along with all sand mining and related activities in the Lofa border area, pending a full investigation by the National Security Council.

Residents in affected communities have been urged to remain calm, respect the rule of law, and refrain from taking matters into their own hands. Authorities confirmed that joint security forces will continue to oversee operations aimed at restoring order and ensuring public safety.

The government also issued a strong warning against the spread of misinformation or unverified reports that could heighten tensions or threaten national security. It emphasized that such actions will be dealt with under Liberian law, while calling on media institutions to report responsibly and seek official clarification when necessary.

Liberian authorities reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding the country’s territorial integrity while continuing to work closely with neighboring states to maintain peace within the Mano River Union. Officials added that the public will be kept informed as the situation evolves.