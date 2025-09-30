GonetAcademy Graduates 800 Professionals, Nearly 60% Women, in Push for Inclusive Workforce

By Myean D Torgbean

GonetAcademy, a professional development institution, has held its Cohort 12Th graduation ceremony-a significant event with over 800 graduates, among whom nearly 60% were women.

Held at Harvest Intercontinental Cathedral on Saturday, September 27, the ceremony showcased achievements in various professional fields such as project management, ICT, finance, leadership, entrepreneurship, monitoring and evaluation, and procurement.

Mohammed Kerkulah, the Chief Empowerment Officer (CEO) of GonetAcademy, emphasized the institution’s dedication to preparing professionals for the evolving global landscape, underlining the importance of gender equality in professional development.

He noted that through rapid transformation driven by digitalization, automation, climate change and global interconnectedness these shifts are profoundly shaping the future of work and redefining the skills needed to thrive in a competitive, technology- driven economy.

Quoting separate reports from the World Economic Forum and the International Labor Organization he stated that World Economic Forum says over 1 billion people will need to be re-skilled by 2030 and the International Labor Organization reports that young people are nearly three times more likely to be unemployed than adults, with these he said to meet the evolving demands of the global market educational models are flexible and aligned with real world labor market needs.

Karkulah highlighted that, as a forward- thinking institution, GonetAcademy’s mission deeply aligns with the global, national, regional, and continental agenda with commitment to continuous professional development responds directly to the global call for inclusive learning ecosystems that equip individuals, empower them with the skills to adapt and lead in a complex changing world.

Adding on he emphasized the Academy’s ambition is to be the premier center for continual professional development not just in Liberia, but also in the West African region and African continent.

“Since our inception, we have empowered and trained over 5,000 professionals through our short-term career focused and professional training programs Karkulah narrated,” he said.

The CEO further disclosed that, with 58.4% female participation across 20+ professional courses the move shows commitment to inclusive learning, ensuring that gender equality is achieved.

Kerkulah added that, the trainers for the first time in the history of Gonet, are considered training specialists.

“We see them not just delivering class and class role lessons, but also as strategic partners in the growth and development of the institution”.

“GonetAcademy is making strides.

We are receiving countless requests from government institutions, NGOs, and development institutions for partnership, a strategic partnership just to tell you Gonet Academy is committed to compliance with quality standards,” he said. “We have done all necessary work with the National Commission on Higher Education, and the Commission is extremely excited about our commitment to compliance, we’ve also done the same with the Ministry of Education and we are open to it right with others to come.”

Gonet Academy is a leading professional development institution in Liberia, dedicated to empowering individuals through industry-relevant training programs.

Established under GonetAfrica Inc. the academy offers certificate and diploma courses designed to equip students with practical skills in leadership, business, technology, and management fields.

The academy offers a range of programs, including Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E), Project Management, Procurement, Human Resource Management, Entrepreneurship, ICT, and Monitoring and Evaluation. These programs are designed to meet the demands of the job market and have led to significant outcomes.

Gonet Academy aims to cultivate a generation of visionary leaders equipped with the knowledge, skills, tools, and networks needed to drive transformation and sustainable development across Africa, starting with their communities and country

To conclude he expressed the institution committed to regional international recognition and partnerships that will create a link between Gonet training and international best practices and programs for Certification.